International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $419.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.72 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

