International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 907.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after buying an additional 573,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.8%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.