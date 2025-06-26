GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 498,531 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,291,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

