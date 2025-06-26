Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $21,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Atmos Energy by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Atmos Energy by 541.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Atmos Energy by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.05.

ATO stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.21.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

