International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $318.86 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.19 and a 200-day moving average of $333.69.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

