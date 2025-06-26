Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$184.54.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.47, for a total transaction of C$3,562,730.70. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.47, for a total transaction of C$70,363.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,671.35. This represents a 72.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,663,017.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$175.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$143.90 and a 1-year high of C$180.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$171.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$169.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

