iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHF stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.