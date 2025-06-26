Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $692.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.64. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.