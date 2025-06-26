Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $71.47 on Thursday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Desjardins began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.