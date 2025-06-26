Aspetuck Financial Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Aspetuck Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $63.56 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

