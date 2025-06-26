iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

