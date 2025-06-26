Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,069,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after buying an additional 60,959 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 573,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 477,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

