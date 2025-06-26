Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,192.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,159.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7,508.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

