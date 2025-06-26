Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE SRE opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

