SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.35% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVRE opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

