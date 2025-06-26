SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,550 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,088,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,172,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,334,000 after acquiring an additional 303,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,820,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

