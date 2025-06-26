SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 2,145 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

FLQL opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

