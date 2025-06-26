Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $41.51 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

