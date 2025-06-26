Employers (NYSE:EIG) vs. Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Head to Head Analysis

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Employers and Globe Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Employers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Globe Life 0 4 6 1 2.73

Employers presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.00%. Globe Life has a consensus target price of $137.73, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Employers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than Globe Life.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Employers pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Globe Life pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Globe Life has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

This table compares Employers and Globe Life”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $880.70 million 1.26 $118.60 million $4.12 11.17 Globe Life $5.78 billion 1.74 $1.07 billion $12.29 9.89

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Employers. Globe Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Employers has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 11.99% 9.21% 2.75% Globe Life 18.33% 21.44% 3.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Employers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Globe Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globe Life beats Employers on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole, term, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance products, such as accident, cancer, critical illness, heart, and intensive care plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through its direct to consumer division, exclusive agencies, and independent agents. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.