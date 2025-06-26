SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $107.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

