BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) vs. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Head to Head Analysis

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and BOTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 21.36% 14.85% 13.54% BOTS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onto Innovation and BOTS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $1.03 billion 4.63 $201.67 million $4.42 21.98 BOTS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than BOTS.

Volatility & Risk

Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOTS has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Onto Innovation and BOTS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 2 4 0 2.67 BOTS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Onto Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $141.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.81%. Given Onto Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than BOTS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats BOTS on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, the company provides process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites. Further, it engages in systems software, spare parts, and other services, as well as offers software licensing services. The company's products are used in semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; analog device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd. to introduce a new Web Application Firewall, a real-time solution that provides protection against both bots-based (DDoS) and application, API, user, or infrastructure threats. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

