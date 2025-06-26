Head-To-Head Survey: Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) versus Its Peers

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “METAL PROC&FABR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ardagh Metal Packaging to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 38.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardagh Metal Packaging is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.91 billion -$3.00 million -106.75 Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors $2.03 billion $107.04 million 5.55

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Ardagh Metal Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ardagh Metal Packaging and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 1 3 1 0 2.00 Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors 113 445 434 1 2.33

Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, suggesting a potential downside of 14.75%. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies have a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging 0.08% -112.58% 2.44% Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors -12.33% -35.54% 1.38%

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging rivals beat Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.