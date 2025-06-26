Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $118,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

