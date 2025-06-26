SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 62.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,655,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.26% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

