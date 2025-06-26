SOL Capital Management CO Increases Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,573.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,061,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835,546 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,632,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,681,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 520,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 461,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

