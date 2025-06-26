SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $481,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $299.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

