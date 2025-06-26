Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,569 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.3275 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

