Daniel Calkins Sells 4,110 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Calkins sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $21,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,017.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Calkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Daniel Calkins sold 25 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $117.75.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Daniel Calkins sold 11,143 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $90,592.59.

Verastem Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $236.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.24). Equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Verastem by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

