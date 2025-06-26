Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $980,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 0.5% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $45.89 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

