SOL Capital Management CO Trims Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $42.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

