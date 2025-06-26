Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.55.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

