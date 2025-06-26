Ban Ryan Norris Mac Sells 1,225 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $28,775.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 411,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,886.70. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ban Ryan Norris Mac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 14,460 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $306,696.60.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 9,476 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $206,861.08.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Confluent by 2,458.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

