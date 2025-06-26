HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

