Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by TigerOak Management L.L.C.

TigerOak Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Danaher Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE DHR opened at $200.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

