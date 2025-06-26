Insider Selling: uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells 2,112 Shares of Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,697 shares in the company, valued at $544,721.65. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

uniQure Trading Up 0.8%

QURE opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. uniQure N.V. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 483.87% and a negative net margin of 1,077.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in uniQure by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.