Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:FIS opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

