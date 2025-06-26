Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Position Trimmed by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

