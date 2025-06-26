Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 154 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $521.63 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.03 and a 200-day moving average of $536.86.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total value of $118,047.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,738.08. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

