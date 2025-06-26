Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 312 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,468 shares of company stock worth $74,670,250. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%

AVGO opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $269.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

