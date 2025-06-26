Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 783 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.07 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

