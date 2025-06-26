Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 74 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,334,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Labcorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,042,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Labcorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,688,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Labcorp by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,985,000 after buying an additional 959,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Labcorp by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,123,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,161,000 after buying an additional 870,903 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Labcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,160. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,971,820 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Trading Down 1.4%

LH stock opened at $258.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.96 and a 12 month high of $264.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day moving average is $240.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

