Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $272,582,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $98,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after buying an additional 1,615,565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,691,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 664,266 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.75 on Thursday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

