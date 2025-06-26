Narwhal Capital Management Buys 1,023 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,198,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,948,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,719,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,777,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,606,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $19,949,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $9,796,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at $40,862,237.92. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total value of $525,577.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,268,742.26. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,312 shares of company stock worth $83,503,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.69.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $708.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $629.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

