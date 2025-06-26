Steph & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,200 JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $85.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.82.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.