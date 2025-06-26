Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 13,554 JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JTEK opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $85.28.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

