Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $219.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.20 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

