Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.37%.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

