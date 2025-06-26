844 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $266.59 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.95.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

