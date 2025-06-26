Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,257 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,257 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,914,000 after purchasing an additional 265,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,205 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,629,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,691 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,029 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

