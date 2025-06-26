HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.